Ile-Ife (Osun) – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has made a case for youth employment.

The Ooni spoke in the aftermath of a downpour at Orisun FM, Oketase, Osun, at the grand-finale of the Olojo festival in Ile-Ife on Monday.

The monarch, who expressed gratitude to God for witnessing another edition of the festival, urged the Federal Government to prioritise the future of the youths.

“You will see that God is worthy of our praise and this is a great sign that our prayers have been answered today for Him to open all the windows of heaven for rain to fall.

” I am , therefore, using this medium to call on the Nigerian government to prioritise the future of the youths by giving them the best their lives deserves, especially employment.

“When the youths are gainfully employed, our country will move forward progressively because they are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ooni visited Oke-Mogun, Agbedegbede Compound and Giesi Ruling House Hall among other places.(NAN)