Oloibiri-Run gets Petroleum Minister's Endorsement — Daily Times Nigeria

Aherhoke Okioma,Yenagoa

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) has fully endorsed the ‘Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon’, and encouraged Stakeholders of the oil and gas industry to give their support to Mahogany 21st century concept limited to thrive in the project.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva who made the endorsement in his office in Abuja, said the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (MPR) is pleased to announce the Oloibiri- Run Yenagoa Half Marathon by Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Ltd.

It reported that a special marathon event tagged, Oloibiri-Run Yenagoa Half Marathon was scheduled to hold in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital later part of the year.

The Project Coordinator Mr. Eyinimi Omorozi said, the marathon event which will be the first of its kind to ever hold in this part of the country, will attract local and international runners to participate in any one of the three race categories, 5km, 10km, and the main 21km race.

During the endorsement, Hon. Sylva said “the half marathon race will also bring together state and federal government agencies, local and international oil and gas companies, athletics associations, the media and members of the press, and other participants to freely interact at various activities of the marathon event to achieve their corporate citizenship and marketing communications objectives.

“We are delighted by the idea of a half marathon event and we believe that it is a worthy initiative that will promote sports and talent development, fitness, and healthy living, petro-tourism, and other economic benefits that the event will bring to Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

“The objective of the event is to showcase Oloibiri, Nigeria’s first discovery of crude oil in commercial quantity, to the world and bring it to the fore of our national and international recognition and visibility.”

He further restated that, the project is being driven solely by Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Ltd and the firm is responsible for the direction and any costs that will be associated with the event.