Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Man Utd line-up as Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek miss out at Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the added ‘energy’ of Scott McTominay and Fred will help his Manchester United side get a result away to Everton, with Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek missing out at Goodison Park.

There’s mounting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after back-to-back defeats versus Arsenal and Istanbul Baseksehir and the Norwegian had several big decisions to make regarding his starting XI, especially in the middle of the park.

Pogba started as United lost at home to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend, while Van de Beek was given a chance to impress in the side’s shock Champions League defeat in Turkey on Wednesday night. ð

´ In the red corner…#MUFC #EVEMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2020 Summer arrival Van de Beek is still yet to make his first start in the English top flight and has had to be patient for opportunities under Solskjaer despite his high-profile £35million move from Ajax.

But the United head coach has opted for a midfield diamond of Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes of McTominay and Fred, who should both be feeling fresh after starting on the bench in Istanbul. Asked about his starting line-up on Merseyside, Solskjaer told MUTV: ‘The energy of Scott and Fred, after not playing midweek, will help us.

‘Juan has showed us many times that we need his brightness and cleverness, and he’s been in good form lately. Hopefully we can get him on the ball and let him create chances for the front players.’

Victor Lindelof was a slight doubt for the game due to a minor back problem but the Sweden centre-back starts at the back alongside club captain Harry Maguire. ‘He is feeling okay in his back,’ Solskjaer added.. ‘Hopefully he can last the game.’’