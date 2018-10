Olamide Signs Talented Rapper, Picazo Rhap To YBNL

CEO of YBNL, Olamide just took to his Instagram account to announce the signing of the latest rap sensation, Picazo Rhap.

Few days, the rapper Able God Freestyle rap went viral and alot of A list celebrities commend the raw talent they saw in him.

Incase, you missed the freestyle check it on @dailytimesngr instagram page

Now, am sure the whole is already watching and we all can’t even wait for his first single under the label Imprint.