Olamide signs singer, FireboyDML to his YBNL record label

October 16, 2018

Olamide has just included young Afropop singer, FireboyDML to his YBNL family.

These days, social media plays a major role in defining our lives as individuals. For some, it is a movement, a platform to express themselves, while for others it means much more and this young Afropop singer, FireboyDML is definitely playing the game right.

YBNL Boss, Olamide has signed a new Afropop and talented boy popularly known as ‘FireboyDML‘ to his label, YBNL. 

FireboyDML who has been giving out fire tunes on a steady has caught the attention of Badoo himself, Olamide the king of the street.

The YBNL boss could not resist the talent of this young boy who needs a better platform in order to grow into the next big thing.

Olamide made this known on his Instagram page by posting his video with the caption ‘Welcome to YBNL @fireboydml’

