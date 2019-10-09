Olakunle Churchill’s mum, Rachael, is a year older today October 9th. The businessman and former husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, took to his IG page to wish her a Happy birthday and at the same time asked her for forgivessness for causing her embarrassment and shame in recent times. Not specifying what he is asking for forgiveness for, Churchill wrote

I am delighted to wish my mum more blessings and happiness beyond wildest imaginations. She is the sweetest of all treasures in my life. Mum, i may have caused you embarrassment and shame in recent times as regards my restiveness and nonchalance. But i have learnt enough and the experience has brought me closer to God.

I want to seek your forgiveness today with promises of retracing my steps, because you deserve the best. You remain the greatest and most outstanding Mother in the world. I love you now, today and forever. Thanks for being a wonderful Mum. Happy birthday to Mama Kunle