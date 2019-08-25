The month of August of every year in Igbo land is very critical to women of Igbo extraction as it is the month in which every community witnesses the massive home coming of its daughters from across the world.

The purpose of this home coming among Igbo women centres on development and promoting by settling disputes existing among the womenfolk and protracted cases that have hindered development in various communities and towns.

Women from Okwu Uratta community in Obibi autonomous community, Owerri North Local Government Area in Imo state under the aegis of Okwu Uratta Development Union (OUDU) were not left out in this year’s August meeting held from August 9-12.

The high point of this year’s gathering include the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the union, fund raising for the construction of a town hall building embarked upon by women as well as award of honours to deserving persons that have assisted the women in their various projects.

Among the awardees were Lady Rita Ejimfor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Mrs. Maureen Abeh, founder and director Castle Ray’s Model School, Aladinma , Owerri, Anthony Iheagwam, Chogozie Anderson and Uloaku Grace Ekwuribe.

Addressing the gathering, President- General of OUDU women’s wing, Dr. Stella Onyeagbako disclosed that some women from the community were sent to Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia state to study entrepreneurship

Dr. Onyeagbako expressed worry over the declining numerical strength of the union and appealed to women who are yet to identify with the union to join their fold.

She therefore, appealed for financial assistance to enable the women complete some of the projects embarked upon.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the President General of OUDU Worldwide, Valentine Okara frowned at the moral decadence in every sphere of life and called on women not to abandon their roles of nation building.

The president general observed that in the South East zone, the men have abandoned education and learning of any skill or trade for financial pursuits and warned that if the trend is not checked, the zone is heading not only for disaster, but a dire leadership crisis.