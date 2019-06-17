Okowa’s wife urges philanthropists to invest on the needy

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Wife of the Delta state governor, Dame Edith Okowa has urged philanthropists to invest on the needy in society as their contributions to developing society.

Dame Okowa, who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Monday, said that investing on the needy would be measures of service to humanity and cordial relationship with God almighty.

She enjoined Deltans to join hands with the husband (Ifeanyi Okowa) in building Delta state to an enviable level, especially building trust in God to help actualize their dreams about the needy.

“We are building a stronger Delta state, but I urge Deltans to join hands with my husband to ensure huge success in the developing interest.

“We must also realize the need to invest on the needy as the surest way for blessings from God almighty and it helps to actualize your dreams in all that are needed before the last days on earth,” Dame Okowa said.

The governor’s wife described poverty as the bane of the society as it has brought pains to many homes and family members, especially with the high rate of unemployment across the country

“We have seen many houses in problems because of poverty and igh unemployment high.

We need to invest on the needy for divine doors to be open and Christ to dwell in your hearts, empower those who don’t have rather than empowering your family members alone and not friends” she said

She disclosed that over 200 widows in the last six months have been empowered in the state and across the three senatorial districts with an interest free revolving loan scheme aimed at boosting and them into micro business.

On insecurity, Dame Okowa called for the adoption of measures to a stable economy and enhance investment, especially finding lasting solutions to the insecurity in the land, particularly kidnappings, armed banditry and those killing innocent Nigerians.