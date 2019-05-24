Okowa’s four years, a blessing to Delta – Aide

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has been described as a great manager of resources and a blessing to Deltans. The disclosure was made by his aide on media, Ossai Ovie Success in Asaba on Thursday.

According to Ossai, the ongoing development in Delta state today is as a result of Gov. Okowa’s prudent management of resources.

“Gov. Okowa being an experienced politician has been able to do justice to the state resources in bringing prosperity to Deltans. Over the years as governor, he has been able to complete over 300 road projects with over 40, 000 unemployed youth transformed into owners of businesses and employers of labour in the Okowa’s job creation scheme.

The aide, who eulogised the governor for his achievements in the technical education sector, said the governor has transformed over six technical colleges in the state to world class technical schools.

“As at today, Gov. Okowa has been able to transform six dead technical colleges to world class colleges and there are more technical institutions that are currently undergoing transformation,” he said