Nosa Akenzua – Asaba

Abductors of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa sister in-law abducted few weeks ago by a six-man gang in Asaba, Delta state, have freed her after collecting N100 million as ransom from the governor.

Even though the Police Commissioner in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka refused to confirm that ransom was paid, but confirmed the release of the woman after a long battle by security agents in the state.

While the Government House witnessed wild jubilation over the development, it was gathered that the Gov. Okowa issued marching orders to the state commissioner of police on the need for his men and officers to redouble their efforts to end kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the state.

Before the abduction of the governor’s sister in-law, our correspondent reports that the state has been under the siege of kidnappers and ritualists in the past few months with several persons kidnapped and subsequently, released after the payment of ransom by their relations.

But, the police dismiss this assertion, explaining that it has arrested many suspected hoodlums and kidnappers in the state, and that the state has been relatively peaceful.

It would be recalled that the governor’s sister in-law was abducted few weeks ago around the Interbau Roundabout in Asaba by a six -man armed gang, taking her to an unknown destination.

Sources say she was released somewhere in Edo state where she has been kept by her abductors.