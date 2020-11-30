Okowa sends important message to Christian politicians

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Christians in politics to always strive to affect lives positively, especially that of the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Governor Okowa who made the call while speaking at the 22nd biennial delegates conference of the Joint Council of Knights, Church of all Nigeria, Anglican Communion, held at All Saints Cathedral, Ughelli, said Christians in politics should embrace humility and lead by example.

According to him, they (Christians in politics) must have a distinctive character that truly portrays the Spirit of Christ in them, adding that the change that the desired begins with each person choosing to do the right thing wherever he/she is.

The governor who spoke on ‘Christians in Politics’, said a Christian in politics should guard against prayerlessness, saying that, to neglect the prayer factor was akin to depending on one’s abilities, intelligence and skills which, according to him, could very easily lead to lose of focus and direction.

While saying that it is true that Christians must not shy away from politics, he said that it is equally true that salvation does not come from any human government, pointing out that the problems of this world were the result of sinful humanity.

He pointed out that the ultimate hope of Christians was not in any political platform or human leader but in Jesus Christ, saying “as Christians, we are not even under obligation to vote for someone just because he or she professes faith in Christ. First of all, there are hucksters who use religion for political gain.

“Secondly, just because somebody is a Christian does not mean he will be a wise or just leader. He must possess demonstrable capacity to govern and the moral backbone to resist corruption.

“Thirdly, you don’t need salt in large quantities to make a difference; you just need a small quantity.

I have said it before and I will say it again: It is not that Christians are not where they should be; it is that they are not always what they should be.