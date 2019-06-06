Okowa swears in senior political adviser

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday swore in Chief Funkekeme Solomon as his Senior Political Adviser (SPA), saying the position is not for a ”neophyte”.

The governor, who performed the function at Government House, Asaba, said that Solomon remained the most qualified for the position.

Okowa who charged Solomon to bring his wealth of experience to bear while ensuring fairness, equity and justice in execution of his duties thanked the former SPA, Mr Festus Ochonogor, for his loyalty and sacrifice in the past four years, wishing him well in his future political career.

He added that the office of a Political Adviser is very important, as the governor needs to be guided on the right policies and programmes.

“I wish to congratulate Funkekeme Solomon who has just been sworn in as Senior Political Adviser to the government.