Okowa swears-in Ebie as SSG

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has sworn-in the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, saying that those who will work with him as appointees must avoid nepotism and sectionalism.

Ebie’s swearing-in ceremony which was attended by prominent Deltans, took place at the Unity Hall, Asaba on Monday

According to Gov. Okowa, who spoke shortly after the oath of office was administered on the SSG, “sectionalism and nepotism must not have a place in the thoughts, choices and actions of those who will work with me.

“I want to assure all Deltans that this administration will continue to run an all-inclusive government whether in terms of appointments or projects distribution; we have only just started.

“Deltans should trust us to do the right thing and do it we shall, and I wish to emphasize that appointments into this administration will be based on merit and geographical spread, not on emotions, sentiments or for the sole purpose of political patronage.

“We are in a hurry to get things done and cannot afford to lose precious time; therefore, this is not the time for apprenticeship, we shall be going for men and women, who are conversant with governance, understand our policy direction and require minimal supervision to do their work.

“It shall be a good combination of youth and experience to ensure that governance goes on seamlessly.”