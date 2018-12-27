Okowa signs N390.3bn 2019 Budget into law

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday, signed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N390.3 billion into law. Okowa signed the document in the presence of the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, Mrs Lyna Ochulor, and Clerk of the House, other principal officers and members of the state executive council. The occasion took place at the Government House, Asaba. The governor said that early signing of the bill into law would give his administration room to utilise the dry season to engage in construction works. He commended the Assembly for the early passage of the budget, while describing members of the Assembly as great partners in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state. Okowa said:”This is very important for governance because, it will give us room to utilise the dry season to construct roads and provide other infrastructure before the commencement of the rainy season. “The 2019 budget is made of a capital expenditure of N233.2 billion and recurrent expenditure of N157.1 billion. “With the signing of the bill into law today, it means power has been given to the executive to start implementing the budget. “We now have enough room to perform; with the cooperation and partnership of the Delta State House of Assembly. “In the course of 2018, we have worked in harmony; putting Delta State first. “Together in the last three years plus, we have been able to impact positively on infrastructure development. “We have constructed roads, built a lot of schools, improved on the health facilities and provided a lot of jobs for Deltans. “Due to our achievements, there is peace in Delta; we thank Deltans for the partnership which has yielded great results. “We are confident that as we are leaving office in 2023; we would have left a lot in the state that we would be proud of and Deltans will be happier.” The Speaker, while presenting the bill to the governor for his assent, said that the bill as presented by the governor passed through rigorous process before it was approved. “The bill passed through all the processes as it was designed to consolidate on the achievements of the governor,” Oborevwori said. The governor had on Oct. 17, presented a budget N367 billion to the state House of Assembly. The speaker had earlier told newsmen that the Assembly increased the budget from N367 billion to N390.3 billion to enable the state government embark on more infrastructure projects for the people.