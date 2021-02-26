Okowa signs bills establishing three Universities in Delta

Delta state governor senator Ifeanyi Okowa says the status of Delta as one of the states with the highest number of higher institutions in Nigeria and one of the highest applications for university education across Nigerian universities requires a critical approach to balance the shortfalls.



Governor Okowa who made this point while signing bills establishing three universities in the state said the education summit the state held in the past year exposed some shortcomings in the sector hence the need to take certain actions like the one of today to correct them.



The speaker of the state house of assembly rt. Hon Sherriff Oborevwori accompanied by his deputy Christopher Ochor Ochor and other principal officers presented the bills for the establishment of the university of delta state, Agbor, Dennis Osadebey university, Anwai, and the university of science and technology, Ozoro before the governor for his assent.



Governor Okowa thanked the ministry of higher education for its efforts in bringing the establishment of the universities to fruition and commended the state lawmakers for the prompt passage of the bill which the governor said was sent to the house a few weeks ago.



According to the governor, the new universities would help to consolidate the educational system in the state and create more spaces for others to gain higher education.



Rt. Hon Oborevwori while fielding questions from journalists said the house organized a public hearing which gave the stakeholders the opportunity to have their say.



He further stressed that the bills passed through rigorous legislative processes to the benefit of Deltans especially that of Dennis Osadebey university which immortalized the late premier of the defunct midwest region.

