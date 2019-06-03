Okowa says he’ll make equitable appointments

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba



Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday at the thanksgiving service for a successful inauguration for a second tenure has assured people of the state that he will be equitable in making appointments.





Gov. Okowa gave the assurance at the thanksgiving service held at St. Philips Anglican Church, Asaba.



He said that “I thank God that we have made some appointments recently; we are doing what is right, many more appointments will be done and I promise Deltans that I will be equitable, fair and just in the appointments we are going to make; going forward, we believe and rely on the guidance of God.



“More appointments will be made, we ask for the continuous partnership and prayers of all Deltans,” Governor Okowa said, adding that “I thank all of you for attending this thanksgiving service; this is the greatest part of the celebration; it is to give thanks to God for what He used good people to do for us, for our state.



“There are several reasons to give thanks to God; God was on our side, He is still on our side and He will continue to direct our steps. So, it is very important that we give Him thanks; as we went into the elections there were all manners of threats, all manners of talks, but, God used so many of you to the glory of His name.

“By God’s grace, we excelled. So, we return the honour to Him, we thank God for what He did for us. The Lord is our strength and as we move into the second term trusting in Him, we will render service unto our people selflessly.





“For those who will join us to serve know that it is a call to service; He has called us to render service unto our people and we will continue to do our best; I believe our Lord, our God will separate Delta state for greater blessings; pray for us continually for the spirit of God to lead us.”





Earlier, the Primate of Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh in a sermon, urged Gov. Okowa and his team to see themselves as living sacrifices to better the lives of Deltans.





The primate appealed to all Deltans to always pray for the governor and members of his team for their dream state where the people are prosperous to be achieved.