Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says only an effective fire-fighting service in the country could check the rising incidents of fire.

The governor stated this on Thursday while inaugurating two fire-fighting trucks procured by Federal Fire Service (FFS) for its zonal office in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asaba is the headquarters of FFS, Zone K Command which covers Delta, Edo, and Bayelsa states.

Okowa, however, advised that it was important for speedy efforts to be made to curtail extent of damage that any fire outbreak might cause, adding that effective fire service would check such incident.

“The donation of these fire fighting trucks and the choice of Asaba as the Zonal Headquarters for Zone K is a welcome development.

“We have an efficient fire service in the state and this addition which will see the FFS playing complementary roles will be of great assistance to us as it will help to attend to vast areas in the state bearing in mind that we have a lot of urban areas in Delta.

“There is a lot of destruction when you have a fire incident that is not checked.

“No one knows the extent of damage fire incident will cause, that is why there should be prompt response when there is a fire outbreak,” Okowa said.

He thanked FFS for choosing Delta as Zonal Headquarters and assured that his administration would cooperate with them to enable them succeed in their activities.

Earlier, the Comptroller- General of FFS, Dr Ibrahim Liman, said that the FFS as the apex fire-fighting organisation in Nigeria, monitored developments in the fire services across the country.

“It also evaluates the strength and quality of fire fighters in the public sector.

“We know that only a few of the states that own fire services have done fairly in this regard and Delta stands out from the records available to us.

“We are aware that your administration has sustainably rehabilitated and upgraded fire fighting equipment and infrastructure across the state,” Liman said. (NAN).