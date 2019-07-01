By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi I on the occasion of his 42nd birthday anniversary on June 29.

The governor said the traditional ruler has provided purposeful, courageous and tenacious leadership for the Agbor people over the years and deserves to be celebrated at 42.

Okowa in a statement in Asaba at the weekend signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, commended the monarch for making Agbor kingdom peaceful and investor-friendly since he ascended the throne of his forefathers.

He lauded the monarch’s contributions to addressing the issues of unemployment, social deviance and value orientation among youth which culminated in the establishment of the Agbor Youth Learning, Development and Empowerment Centre.

“His majesty equally instituted cultural and traditional reforms to enhance the cohesion of the kingdom, hedge up its competitiveness, raised its visibility at the national and trans-national fora, and increased its strategic relevance in the increasingly relevant traditional institution in our dynamic polity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta state, I warmly felicitate with Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom on the occasion of his 42nd birthday anniversary.

“The governor joins the people of Ika nation, particularly the Agbor people in celebrating his royal majesty with good health, wisdom and strength to continue ruling the people of Agbor Kingdom.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear Delta state and Nigeria in general,” the governor said.