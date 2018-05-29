Okowa pledges to sustain peace, development

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has pledged to consolidate on the existing peace and tempo of development in the state. Okowa, was speaking at the government house in Asaba on Monday while swearing-in former member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Judith Enamuotor as Special Adviser.

He remarked that “Delta State is blessed, there is no doubt about that and we have recorded successes, especially in the area of peace and provision of infrastructure, we are confident that we will continue to listen to the voice of our people,” adding, “we will continue to be accountable, transparent as we continue to work for our people.”

Governor Okowa commended the legislature, judiciary, religious leaders, traditional rulers and different people of all walks of life for working to boost peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in the state.

He said such harmony has given his administration the enabling environment for developmental activities to take place.

While congratulating Chief Enamuotor on her appointment, the governor urged all political appointees to “relate strongly with all Deltans to build a stronger relationship for the benefit of our people.”

He observed that the economic crisis that hit the country adversely affected the tempo with which developmental activities would have taken place in the state within the last three years, emphasising, “we are currently challenged as a nation, we are still far from where we ought to be and the advice I get from my Special Advisers and members of the state executive council helps a lot in taking decisions that impact on our people.”

“Deltans are very patient, peaceful and understanding people, we thank them for their continuous partnership with government in consolidating on the peace we enjoy,” he said.

Chief Enamuotor in her response, gave thanks to God for the opportunity to serve Deltans and the Delta State Government as Special Adviser, assuring, “I will do all I can to add value to the government of His Excellency, Governor Okowa’s administration which has done very well.”

The swearing-in ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Oghene, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oberovwori, member of House of Representatives, Hon. Loveth Idisi, members of the state executive council, traditional rulers, among others.