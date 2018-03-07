Okowa mourns Third Republic Senator, Francis Nwajei

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday commiserated with the family of former third Republic Senator, Francis Nwajei, who died on Monday in Lagos at 81 years.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, in a statement on Tuesday, in Asaba, said Governor Okowa received with sadness, the death of the Octogenarian politician, pharmacist and former Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The statement also said the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Asaba and the Anioma nation, over the loss.

The statement read, “Governor Okowa recalls that Senator Francis Nwajei, a 1966 graduate of ‘Great Ife’ was a former Commissioner for Health in the Old Bendel state, until his death he has remained an elder in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a commentator on national issues.

“He affirms that the then Senator, served his country and humanity with all his God-given strength and talent, noting that the distinguished Senator was a worthy leader in the State.

“We have lost a great man whose contributions to the pharmacy profession can best be described as legendary, inspirational and worthy of emulation.

“The late Senator Nwajei, a distinguished lawmaker and elder statesman, will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of the late Senator Francis Nwajei to take solace in the fact that his was a life of great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late distinguished Senator Francis Nwajei, the people of Asaba, and the Anioma nation on the demise of the erudite Senator.”

He prayed God to grant his immediate family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his achievements in different areas of national life will always be remembered.

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba