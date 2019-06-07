Okowa expresses worries over security challenges in Delta

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed fear over the growing security challenges in four councils in the state.

Speaking while addressing journalists on Thursday in Asaba, Okowa identified as major impediment to his administration the alleged fulani herdsmen continued killings and Kidnappings of persons, especially in four local government areas of the state.

Noting with sadness, the horrendous activities of the suspected fulani herdsmen in Atumaga, Akwukwu Igbo, Illah communities, the governor disclosed that the situation might portend worse, especially across the country if strident measures are not taken.

“I am very much aware four councils in the state have been taken over by the suspected fulani herdsmen, and the people of these are can no longer go to their farms.

The situation at present is horrendous and it’s unfortunate where we have found ourselves.