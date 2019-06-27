Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has said that the perpetuators of the murder of a 300 level female student of the Delta state University, Abraka, Elozino Ogege must be brought to justice.

Speaking in Asaba during the presentation of a N6 million cheque to the family of the murdered student, Gov. Okowa assured citizens of the state of government’s readiness to tackle the security challenges in the state.

He decried the incident that led to the murder of the student and assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetuators are brought to justice.

Miss Elozino Joshuana Ogege, a 300 level student of mass communication was gruesomely murdered by alleged ritualists on November 15, 2018, four days after she was declared missing in Abraka.

The governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie assured that government would continue to put in place measures to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

He added that “what happened to late Miss Elozino Ogege last year is so unfortunate and heartbreaking which tells us that all is not well in our society, this is why we are doing everything possible as a government to improve security in the state and ensure that security challenges are effectively tackled.”

Okowa commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them of government’s support.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mrs. Elizabeth Ogege and Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, Bishop, Diocese of Oleh, Anglican Communion, thanked Gov. Okowa for the compassion showed to the family of the deceased and called on government to put more initiatives in place to tackle insecurity in the state.