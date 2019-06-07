Okowa condoles Eniola Bello over wife’s death

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on Thursday condoled with the Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello on the loss of his wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

Okowa in a statement in Asaba on Thursday, described Late Mrs Eniola-Olaitan as a mother per excellence who supported the husband and family throughout her lifetime.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with my brother and Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, the entire management and staff of Thisday Newspapers, on the loss of his dear wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan.

“Your wife’s untiring support in an extremely busy but rewarding journalism career cannot be overemphasized. Her departure must have left you with so much sorrow.