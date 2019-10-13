Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that rendering selfless service should be the paramount desire of every political office holder.

Okowa stated thus at a thanksgiving service held by the state Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, at First Baptist Church, Eku on Sunday.

According to him, the essence of holding political office is to use it to serve the people.

The governor while congratulating Akpowowo for knowing that his appointment as a commissioner was divine, stating that “I thank God that Akpowowo realised that his appointment came from God and has come to give Him thanks.

“Power comes from God, not man; I do not take any glory for any appointment we have made, all that matter is for the holder of the position to use it to render service to the people.

“When you render service to the people, you have rendered service to God because what matters is your relationship with the Lord your God.”

He stated that political appointees would be free to assist others, render selfless service to humanity if guided by the principles of God by loving others as they love themselves.

In his sermon, Rev. Akpotor Eboh, said that Christians must always have reasons to thank God.

He said that “whatever you have is as a result of providence; whatever position that you are occupying, it is not because you have worked so much for it, it is as a result of divine favour, so give Him thanks.”

The cleric said that all have sinned and urged that people should always seek for forgiveness and avoid condemning others because Jesus shed His blood for sinners.

The thanksgiving service was attended by political office holders and leaders, community leaders and traditional rulers.