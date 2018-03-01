Okowa calls for speedy completion of IDU Secretariat

IN line with his administration’s commitment to providing infrastructure in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has called for the speedy completion of multi-million-naira ultra-modern secretariat of Isoko Development Union (IDU).

Governor Okowa who paid an unscheduled inspection visit to the Secretariat located at Oleh, Isoko South local government area of Delta State, expressed delight at the quality of work being done at the Secretariat.

The Governor who was conducted round the edifice by the President of IDU, Chief Iduh Amadhe, said, “we want speedy completion of this project, it is dear to us, we believe in proper accommodation of our people when they have events and our greatest joy is that apart from the modern hall which seats more than 5, 000 persons, I am glad that provisions were made for offices and smaller halls for meetings.”

Governor Okowa who was on his way to flag off 2018 Measles Vaccination Campaign at Oleh stopped over to inspect the structure, expressed joy that Isoko nation was peaceful which encouraged development programmes and urged the IDU President not to relent in ensuring a peaceful and united Isoko nation.

Eng. Monday Ukpomo of Franchise Participation Limited who explained the level of work done, told the Governor plastering, fixing of facilities were at their completion stages and assured the Governor that the project will be delivered in record time and to specifications.

Chief Amadhe disclosed that the Delta State Oil Producing Area Developing Commission (DESOPADEC) was meeting up with its obligations to oil producing communities by sponsoring the project.

Mr Dan Odhomo, publicity Secretary of IDU, disclosed that construction of the Secretariat commenced in 2015, stating, “the earlier destruction of the Secretariat rekindled Isoko nation’s commitment to the execution of the project and we are all happy with Governor Okowa for giving the Isoko people hope that the project will be executed to world-class standards.”