Okowa calls for preservation of indigenous languages

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called for the preservation of African Languages.

The governor made the call on at the public presentation cum dedication of the Holy Bible written in Ika Language. The event took place at the Cathedral Church of Ascension, Boji Boji Owa, Ika North-East local government area of Delta state.

Gov. Okowa stated that “it has become very common to see parents communicating with their children in pidgin English rather than their mother tongue.

“With the Ika bible, we are making progress in the preservation of our language and the spreading of the word of God in Ika Language.”

While congratulating those who made it possible for the bible to be translated in Ika Language, the governor asserted that “it is important that we teach our children how to speak, read and write in Ika Language.”

The Primate, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh in a sermon at the event, thanked God for the several ways He is assisting Nigeria and congratulated Gov. Okowa for his re-election victory.

He observed that the implication of having the Holy Bible in Ika Language is that “it will make the Ika people to know God well, make the Ika people to come back to God through His son, Jesus Christ among others. The Bible is the manual which

“God speaks and acts and the proper reaction of human beings to the words or actions of God is to worship Him.

When God speaks to you or He appears in your life, the reaction is to worship Him, rejoice for what God has done for you with your heart, dance like David did.

“With the translation of the bible in Ika Language, God has spoken to the people of Ika nation.”