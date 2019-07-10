By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has allayed the fear of the unknown over alleged increasing security challenges in the state, saying that it has been dealt with decisively by his administration.

Gov. Okowa, who made this known at the passing out ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch B, stream one corps members posted to the state at the orientation camp in Issele Uku, said “Delta state is safe and hospitable. We have reduced security challenges to the lowest ebb and businesses are going on well.”

He assured the corps members of his commitment in assisting them in skills acquisitions.

Represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, the governor said that the state government will continue to support corps members in skill acquisition in order to professionalise and deepen their chosen skills during their service year.

He disclosed that his administration has deliberately embarked on the basic provision of infrastructural development, opening up the rural areas, making the state more investment friendly and creating more economic avenues to make the people self- reliant through skill acquisition.

While urging the corps members to eschew cultism and other criminal activities, Gov. Okowa enjoined them to seize the opportunity to overcome the challenges of post- service unemployment through the available veritable self -employment initiatives in the state.

He warned them to moderate the ecstasy of their current freedom in their undertakings and try as much as possible to reduce unnecessary travels during the year, adding that “this could be a tempting period for most of you to pursue some adventures most of which could be either detrimental to your future or pose serious dangers to your lives.”

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Omotade Benjamin said that the commitment of the corps members during the last three weeks of the programme was patriotic and charged them to unleash their potentials and leadership skills to tackle difficulties and challenges when encountered.

Omotade commended the state government for its unflinching support towards making corps members serving in the state self- reliant and productive.