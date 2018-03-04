How Okorocha’s Son in-law, Uche Nwosu, APC members attacked Owerri Catholic Archbishop

Caution was on Saturday thrown to the wind when officials of the Imo state government led by the Chief of Staff Government House Owerri and son in-inlaw to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu and members of thé All Progressives Congress(APC) rained insults on the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most. Rev. Anthony Obinna for criticizing Okorocha’s administration and plot to install his son in-law as his successor.

Thé incident which occurred at thé St. Michael’s Catholic Parish Nguoma Owerri North LGA of the state during the burial of the mother of Alex Mbata when he Archbishop told the congrégation to any attempt by the Governor to impose his son inlaw Nwosu to succeed him .

He catergorically stated Nwosu was not matured enough to govern the state and the state nerfs à seasoned administrator even as he charged the the people of the state to register and collect their PVC to enable them participante in 2019 général élections.

According to him, under Okorocha’s administration the people of the state had ssuffered untold hardship and message of the Clerc did not go down well with thé state gouvernement officials and members of the APC present at thé church when they started abusing on thé Archbishop pointing their fingers towards his direction.

Disturbed by the attitude of the government officials ,the congrégation could not hold back their anger watching APC members insulting their Archbishop. They révoltéd and wanted to attack the government officials and APC physically .

While the confusion was going on, thé Archbishop sat down at thé podium unruffled and watched quietly . Thé incident occurred in the présence of the wife of the governor, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and other top government officials.

In a swift réaction, the Association of Catholic Médical Practitioners of Nigeria, Imo state branch condemned the attack saying that it has been à frequent occurrence in the state where people are attacked by expressing their views. A statement by thé president of the group Prof. Philip Njemanze urged the state House to investigate the matter.

Thé Chief Press Secretary to Okorocha, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo distanced the Chief of Staff,Nwosu ffom the attack on thé Archbishop in his statement.