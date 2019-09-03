The former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Orlu Senatorial zone , Senator Rochas Okorocha has again come under fire following the move by his kinsmen to recall him from the Senate.

The youth wing of the apex body of the zone, Orluzurumee Youth Assembly in a statement in Owerri yesterday and jointly signed by Christian Okolie and Chibuike Odunze, president and publicity secretary respectively, the group accused Sen. Okorocha of under representation

The group stated that the senator is “morally unfit” to represent them, having been indicted by the state government for alleged misrule and misappropriation of public funds while in office.

The youth assembly has therefore, set up a seven- man committee headed by one Collins Opuruozu, charged with the responsibility of “interfacing with INEC for the purpose of the recall; collation of data, petitions and signatures of the entire eligible electorate in the senatorial zone;

“After a painstaking appraisal of the representation which Sen. Okorocha has so far offered our people in the Senate, we have concluded that he is very far from representing the interest of Orlu zone. He is, to say the very least, in the Senate for himself alone.

“He has no constituency office and has held no constituency briefing. He seeks inputs from nobody and has never for once made any case in the Senate for the amelioration of the plight of the people he pretends to represent. We deplore the travesty which his representation means. We have therefore, rejected him.

“We aver that Sen. Okorocha has become morally unfit to represent us, given the mind- boggling revelations being made by the incumbent government in Imo state about the theft of hundreds of billions of naira perpetrated by Sen. Okorocha when he was in office as governor.

“Consequently, we have put in motion machinery for the recall of Okorocha from the Senate.”