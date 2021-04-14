Okorocha’s arrest: ‘This affront on Igbos must stop’- group react

The recent arrest of Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former Governor of Imo State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been characterized as an affront to the Igbo people by the Igbo Youths For Equity.

Senator Okorocha was arrested by the EFCC on Tuesday following a petition from the Imo State Government about the senator’s alleged excesses while serving as governor of the state.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, the group’s spokesman, Izundu Marcel, expressed concern over alleged attempts by “political hawks” outside of the South-East to derail an Igbo presidency.

He warned that Igbo youths will not fold their hands while some interests continue to allegedly single out their key leaders for humiliation.

‘We are concerned that over the last two years there seems to have been deliberate attempts by a group of “political hawks” from outside Igboland to humiliate and demoralize key leaders from Igboland whom they consider as threats to their ambition to continue denying the Igbos the right to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023,’ the statement read.

According to the group, Senator Okorocha is one of the most formidable politicians from the South-East and might have been singled out for humiliation and attacks because of alleged 2023 conspiracies.

‘It was former Abia State Governor Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who was unjustly sent to prison by the same EFCC before the Supreme Court came to his rescue. Today, it’s Rochas Okorocha,’ the group observed.

‘We know that other Igbo leaders have been penciled down for political elimination.

We warn that Igbo youths cannot stand by and watch while our leaders are used as scapegoats for the widespread corruption that has infiltrated the fabric of our public administration, whilst the key perpetrators are allowed to walk free because they are not Igbos. This affront to Igbos must come to an end.’