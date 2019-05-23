Okorocha’s 4 new varsities, booby traps for Ihedioha, say ex-VCs, others

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Val Okara, Owerri

Former Vice Chancellors from different universities and other Professors on Wednesday accused the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, of setting booby traps for the incoming government of Emeka Ihedioha by “hurriedly” establishing four new universities and polytechnics in the state without due process.

Professor Jude Njoku, former Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie, former Vice Chancellor, Imo State University, Owerri; Prof Obioma Iheduru, former VC, Tansian University, Umunya;

Prof Chuka Okonkwo, former VC, IMSU and Prof P.A Ogbonna, former Director of Admissions, IMSU, described the establishment of the new institutions as “a reckless and irresponsible act by Okorocha”.

The University administrators said that there was no infrastructure on ground to show that the state government could only fund two universities, stressing that funding of four universities and four polytechnics without budget.

The university dons contended what the outgoing government could had have done was to provide the enabling environment for private investors and organisations establish “universities and polytechnics in Imo State.”

Prof Njoku, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said “the hurried establishment of the four new universities and four new polytechnics by the Okorocha administration in Imo State is a reckless and irresponsible act aimed at creating disharmony between the incoming administration and the host communities,

zones who may believe that the proposed institutions are their own dividend of democracy and would feel offended if the incoming administration decides either to suspend the licences or revert them to their original status.”

“This educational fiasco is a clear manifestation of the level of irresponsibility and recklessness of the leadership and membership of the 8th Imo State House of Assembly.”

The FUTO former Vice Chancellor noted that the state government was unable to properly fund the two state owned institutions talk of eight new ones, describing Okorocha’s action as deceit and insincerity of purpose.

“It is therefore our considered opinion that the incoming government of Emeka Ihedioha sets up a powerful committee to review the establishment of these institutions.

“It is also recommended that the School of Nursing and Midwifery now at Ogboko be returned to its permanent site at Okporo in the Orlu LGA.”

The Daily Times recalls that Okorocha initially told the people of that his administration planned to relocate IMSU to Ogboko his town as the permanent site having changed its name at different times but latter registered it as private university named Eastern Palm University.