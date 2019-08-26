…Says his govt has made significant progress in health, education, agriculture, others

Imo State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has restated his administration’s determination to remain focused in the task of rebuilding the state from the ruins of the immediate past administration in the state.

Addressing thousands of youth across the 27 local councils who converged at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri to receive him on his arrival from Abuja on Sunday, the governor said his administration would not be distracted by those that committed crimes against the state and destroyed the legacies of its founding fathers.

He said he has set up various committees at the inception of his administration, pointing out that by the time the various committees conclude their assignments, the people of the state would understand the depths of the rot in various sectors of the state perpetrated by Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

He said that despite the enormous challenges and the level of neglect, by the past administration, his administration has made significant progress in various sectors of the state such as health, education and agriculture.

Gov Ihedioha noted that “the Rebuild Imo agenda” is in progress, pointing out that despite the challenges, the people of the state and all well-meaning Nigerians, appreciate the actions so far taken by his administration for the good of the people of state.

He explained the deplorable state of roads within and outside Owerri metropolis, saying that palliative measures such as filling of potholes have already commenced, adding that reconstruction of quality roads in the state would start after the rains.

The governor revealed that COREN and the Nigeria Society of Engineers and the state Ministry of Works who were never allowed to do their jobs in the last eight years would be part of the road rehabilitation in the state, as he promised to open up opportunities for youth of the state that would prepare them for the future.

He stressed that programmes are being created to engage the youth, assuring that by next month, the state government would release names of youth the state government engineered their empowerment and engagement.

He said his administration has also taken steps to diversify the economy of the state, by introducing the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to ensure transparency in government financial transactions.

Speaking earlier, the President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Isdore Chukwuemeka, commended Gov Ihedioha for his achievement in office so far, saying that the youth would not tolerate distractions from former Governor Okorocha, vowing that youth in the state would resist Okorocha if he dares to foment trouble in the state again.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate more seriousness in his anti- corruption fight by ensuring that the former governor is investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for plundering the wealth of the state.

President, Imo State Youth Parliament, Stanley Nwama, in his remarks, said Imo youth would resist further provocation from former Gov Okorocha.