Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s candidate for the office of the director-general of the organization, has the best chance of emerging Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) via consensus. Daily Times reports.

In the race were three women — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Amina Mohammed and Yoo Myung-hee — and four men. If any of the women were to win, she would become the first female WTO DG since the organization was set up 25 years ago.

South Korea has decided to withdraw its candidate from the World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general race.

Yoo Myung-hee is South Korea’s trade minister and its candidate for the top job at the WTO following the resignation of Roberto Azevedo.

By a wide margin on October 28 Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s candidate in the WTO race, had secured the popular vote but was not named DG because the US opposed her candidacy.

The winner will set a record as being the first female WTO DG as two women are the last candidates standing.

However, there are speculations that the US might change its stance following Donald Trump’s failure to get re-elected as president.

Washington Trade Daily quotes sources as saying South Korea has notified the US of its decision and is expected to make it public “in the coming days”

“Washington refused to accept the recommendation made by the selection panel chaired by General Council Chair Ambassador David Walker that Ms Okonjo-Iweala is the candidate most likely of the two to attract consensus because she clearly carried the largest support by members in the final round and clearly enjoyed broad support from members from all levels of development and from all geographic regions and has done so throughout the process,” the report read.

“Yoo from Korea failed to receive enough support from members of all levels of development -1e., the developed, developing and least developing countries, as well as geographically in comparison to the “largest” support received by Ms Okonjo-Iweala.”