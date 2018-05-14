Okonjo-Iweala: I never said ‘yesterday’s scavengers, today saints’

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Sunday, distanced herself from a statement credited to her, saying that she never said ‘yesterday’s scavengers are today’s saints’.

The social media reported that Okonjo-Iweala had referred to some members of the current administration as ‘scavengers of yesterday and today’s saints’ in her book titled, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous’.

But Okonjo-Iweala has publicly denied the allegation on Sunday via her official tweeter handle and warned purveyors of fake news to desist from further publication of false statement.

She tweeted thus: “At no point in my book, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous’, did I say ‘yesterday’s scavengers are today’s saints’.

“While I appreciate all the reviews and discourse the book is generating at home and abroad; mischief-makers who wish to add their comments should get their own copy of the book so that they can make intelligent contributions, rather than putting words in my mouth.”