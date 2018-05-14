Okonjo-Iweala: I never said ‘yesterday’s scavengers, today saints’

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Sunday, distanced herself from a statement credited to her, saying that she never said ‘yesterday’s scavengers are today’s saints’.
The social media reported that Okonjo-Iweala had referred to some members of the current administration as ‘scavengers of yesterday and today’s saints’ in her book titled, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous’.
But Okonjo-Iweala has publicly denied the allegation on Sunday via her official tweeter handle and warned purveyors of fake news to desist from further publication of false statement.
She tweeted thus: “At no point in my book, ‘Fighting Corruption is Dangerous’, did I say ‘yesterday’s scavengers are today’s saints’.
“While I appreciate all the reviews and discourse the book is generating at home and abroad; mischief-makers who wish to add their comments should get their own copy of the book so that they can make intelligent contributions, rather than putting words in my mouth.”
Be First to Comment