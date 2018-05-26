Okon Lagos, Patience Ozokwor, others star in new comedy movie ‘Boss of All Bosses’

by: Mutiat Alli

The comedy “Boss of All Bosses” has been slated for release in cinemas from June 15 th 2018. The movie starred a stellar cast that includes Akpororo, Nedu (Wazobia fm), Mama G (Patience Ozokwor), Okon Lagos (Bishop Ime ), Senator (Bethel Njoku), Emeka Kachikwu, Adunni Ade, Sani Danja , Eniola Badmus and Babatunde Charles has been making the rounds as ‘the must watch movie’ on various fronts.

Directed by Ike Nnaebue with Emeka Kachikwu as the Executive producer/producer and Tobe Osuno as the Associate producer; the movie tells the story of Tony, a classy, ego tripping, self-centered, arrogant M.D at Hemcorps Oil & Gas. In the light of an absentee CEO whose identity remains hidden, he abuses his powers and becomes the perfect ladies man. His loyal PA at his beck and call acts as his informant unveiling sizzling news unfolding in the company. He is living life to the fullest and nicknamed The Boss of all bosses, until Samuel is brought on-board as a Rival M.D at the CEO’s request. Special tasks are assigned to both as they compete for the exalted position deploying every trick in the scheming book to win or be fired. The employees are caught in the middle and camps are formed, alliances are made amidst the backdrop of comical scheming, romantic escapades and betrayal. Tony is fighting hard to win the affection of the slay Queen he’s dying for while focusing on the tasks but a bad move he makes threatens his ambition and sets him on course for what he never bargained.

According to Tobe Osuno “The story though told in a comical way is invariably a true reflection of what obtains in the corporate environment. It’s a reminder of the corporate gymnastics, power tussle and the reward handed over to deserving employees for their hard work. It is a good movie and we urge folks to come out in mass to watch same”

Boss of all bosses is powered by Mind Bursters film ventures and distributed by Silverbird Film distribution.