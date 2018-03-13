Oke Ibadan Festival: Sabrina makes impressive showing

Aboke of Ibadan land, Chief Ifasola Ifamapowa has lauded EuroGlobal foods and distilleries Ltd, the maker of Sabrina for their generous donation and support at the recently held Oke’badan Festival.

Chief Ifamapowa made the commendation during a ceremonial visit by representatives of EuroGlobal Foods and Distilleries Ltd to his Beere residence in the spirit of the festival.

Aboke, who is the convener of the festival, said it is an annual event that brings sons and daughters of Ibadan land home to celebrate their roots and pay homage to the founders of the city, thereby keeping memories alive and teaching the young ones the importance of their culture.

He appreciated makers of Sabrina brand for adding glamour to this year’s edition of the festival. “Sabrina is a popular brand in this city, and being part of this year’s celebration, the brand has proved itself as worthy partners. I am grateful for the kind support that EuroGlobal Foods and Distilleries Ltd has offered to make the celebration memorable,” he said.

Aboke urged Sabrina to continue to collaborate with the organizers to make it a success and a festival to reckon with for the social and economic development of Oyo State.

Marketing Head, EuroGlobal Foods and Distilleries Ltd, Devanshu Seth, said Sabrina sponsored Oke Ibadan festival which is a key festival among the people of Ibadan and the world as a whole to underscore the company’s commitmentto entrenchment of the cultures and traditions of Nigeria.

According to him, “the gesture is a way of giving back to a state that has provided our brand with friendship and conducive environment to thrive.”

EuroGlobal foods and distilleries, makers of the popular Sabrina brand, also has in its stable other exciting brands such as Seaking, Power Biters, Sona Biters, Maltonic, and Czar Ice.