Okagbare Enters Guinness Book of World record — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ben Alaiya with agency reports

Nigeria’s multi-talented female athlete, Blessing Okagbare, has entered the Guinness Book of World records, apparently the first by any Nigerian living or dead.

Okagbare, was listed as the athletes who appeared in most diamond leagues among her peers in the world.

This she achieved between July 3 2010 and August 31 2018. The widely recognised world records keeping body has already issued her a certificate to that effect.

Speaking on the development ormer AFN president, Chie Solomon Ogba, congratulated the sprint star, who also does the 400metres and the long jump. He said the achievement deserve accolades.

The athletes herself has since gone on her Instagramme handle to celebrate the development and declared that it will push her to do more in her athletics career.