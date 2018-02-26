Oil Gas Local Content : NJI, others hold workshop for Judges on compliance

The National Judicial Institute (NJI) in collaboration with Juris Law Office and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will hold a National workshop for justices of Supreme, Court of Appeal and Federal High Court Judges, on the role of the Judiciary in the development of Local Content Law in the Oil and Gas Industry on March 6, 2018.

The workshop scheduled to hold in Abuja is aimed at equipping justices and judges across the country with the appropriate philosophy, legal, fiscal and regulatory issues underpinning Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act.

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Advisory Board of Juris Law Office, Hon. Justice Alfa Belgore, GCON who spoke on the relevance of the upcoming workshop, stated that for Nigerian Oil and Gas lndustry Content Development Act, and the NCDMB operational guidelines to be effectively implemented,it must be properly understood by the Nigerian judiciary.

Justice Belgore added that the Nigerian Oil and Gas lndustry Content Development Act was enacted to build, promote and develop in-country capacity through human capital development, technology transfer and job creation.

“Considering the enormous positive impact this legislation is intended to have in the country’s oil and gas industry, and by extension, the nation’s economy, clear understanding of the philosophy and intended objectives of the Act by our judges and justices is considered critical to its sound interpretation, effective compliance and enforcement.

” NCDMB has tried since inception, using the carrot approach to get the operators and oil servicing companies to comply with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act.

“It is time for the Judiciary to move the industry into the next gear by applying the stick within the rule of Law so that the objectives of the Local Content Act can be realized for the benefit of all ”

On his part, the Founder of Juris Law Office and consultant to (NCDMB), Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, a visiting Professor of Energy Law and Policy specifically applauded the noble efforts and outstanding achievements of NCDMB.

Executive Secretary, Engineer Simbi Kesiye Wabote, for driving positive change in the Local Content industry in Nigeria using the instrumentalilty of the Rule Law and the Judiciary to ensure compliance by oil and gas industry stakeholders to the Local Content Act and NCDMB operational guidelines.

Ayoola-Daniels further stated that Nigerian judiciary also commends NCDMB for choosing to follow the rule of law in its dealings even as a regulator, and that his support for this workshop is a clear demonstration that NCDMB as an agency of the Federal Government will rather tow the path of rule of law than deploy other means to achieve its objective.

The workshop would be declared open by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen while the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkhachuwa and the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Kafarati, will also attend the workshop.