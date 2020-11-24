Oil discovery: Nigeria records success in north-east

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has announced that the Federal Government quest to discover oil in the North-East is paying off, Daily Times gathered.

The minister further said that the ongoing oil search activities in the North-East region of the country by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been very successful.

The minister made this disclosure on Monday while featuring on a television programme in Abuja, adding that two oil wells have been drilled in Gombe State while exploration will continue on Nigeria’s side of the Chad Basin.

When asked to give an update on the exploration of oil in the Lake Chad area, Sylva said, “Definitely, we are very much on that project. We have already found oil. We have drilled two wells so far in the North-East, in the Gombe area and they were very successful and the exploration and drilling will continue on our side of the Chad Basin.”

According to PUNCH, the Gombe State Government had earlier expressed its support to increase Nigeria’s hydrocarbon resource base through the search for oil in the Gongola Basin.

The government had said all communities in the state were ready to offer assistance to ensure the success of the project that existed between the state and the NNPC.

