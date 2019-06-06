Oil development: Angola begins 6 years licencing cycle

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Angola has made another stride on Wednesday in becoming Africa’s hottest oil and gas frontier by launching the first phase of its brand new six-year oil licencing strategy.

The licensing round was launched by CEO of the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) Paulino Jerónimo during the opening ceremony of the Angola Oil & Gas Conference 2019.

According to APO Group, the license covers a total of 10 blocks, including Blocks 11, 12, 13, 27, 28, 29, 41, 42 and 43 in the Namibe Basin, and Block 10 in the Benguela Basin.

Jerónimo said: “The promotion of the blocks is starting immediately. The ANPG will embark on an international roadshow in September to engage with investors in Houston, London and Dubai prior to opening the tendering process in October.

“Our message to the global oil industry is simple: Angola is open for business. We are ready to seriously engage with existing and new players, be they international oil companies, national oil companies, independents and mid-sized operators and get them to explore in Angola.”

This is the first public auction in Angola since the pre-salt layer blocks auction of 2011 and the first of a series of licensing rounds that will see as many as 55 blocks put up for public bidding or direct negotiations until 2025.

It follows the strategy set out under Presidential Decree No. 52/19 released last February to boost exploration, maximize reserves replacement and ultimately increase national production of oil & gas.

The strategy maps the auctioning of 31 blocks under public bidding in 2019, 2020 and 2023. It is also the first to take place under the oversight of the ANPG.

The licensing round will be carried out under Angola Law No. 10/14 of November 12, 2004 (the Petroleum Activities Law, as amended by Law No. 5/19 of April 18, 2019), and Angola Presidential Decree No. 86/18 of April 2, 2018,

which establishes the Rules and Procedures of Public Tenders, and Bidders’ eligibility to be in Association with the National Concessionaire and for the Procurement of Goods and Services in the oil sector.

As the new national concessionaire, the ANPG will notify shortly, through announcements on its website and in national and international media, the dates for the forthcoming roadshows where the Agency will present technical information on the blocks to be offered.