…As protesters shutdown Warri refinery

Micheal Ajayi

Nigeria based International oil companies have said that the safety of staff and assets are some major challenges affecting their operations in the country.

This was made know during a high-level panel of Industry Leaders with the topic: “Maintaining Nigeria’s Position as the Oil and Gas Investment Destination of Choice’’ at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Country Chairman and Managing Director, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr Osagie Okunbor, said that safety in the area of deep water project was also a challenge.

According to him, the security of vessels in the country is not guaranteed as that can hinder the future of deep-water projects in the country.

According to him, the future of the deepwater projects worries me and the most concern is that Nigeria is not fast in taking a decision and because of this, capitals are going to other countries.

Sharing thoughts on this the Executive Director, Total Plc. Mr Patrick Olinma said that the management was concerned about the safety of its staff as well as the company’s assets.

“Assurance of safety and security will go a long way in boosting production in the sector. He called for collaboration of all stakeholders to help boost security in operational areas and in the country at large.”

The Chairman and Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Ltd., Jeff Ewing also noted that security and safety should be taken seriously to ensure growth in the sector. “The protection of people working is very critical.

There is the need to put up bright policies in place to boost the security,’’ Ewing said. This, according to him, will help drive the desired growth and development in the industry.

Meanwhile commercial activities at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, over alleged management’s failure to regularise their engagements.

The Daily Times, gathered that youths and supporting staff from across the Niger Delta states, vowed to continue with their protest and ensure that major activities at the refinery remain paralysed until the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation wades in immediately resolves the issue.

The casual workers, including members of the host communities (Ekpan, Ubeji, Aja-Etan, Ifie-Kporo and Ijala-Ikeren), rebuffed efforts by security operatives, including policemen and officers of the Nigerian Army, to have them vacate the major entrance into the refinery.

Addressing the protesters, WRPC’s Chief Security Officer, Hope Akpodiete; and Administrative Manager, Solomon Siakpere, pleaded with the protesters to allow officials who had engagement to be allowed to go ahead.

However the NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, has said that there was no discrimination in the corporation’s recruitment process, saying that he was not aware of any agreement to convert casual workers to full employee.