Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has hailed the judgment of the National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, which annulled the election of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu.

In a statement issued by the Director-General of Ohuabunwa’s “Follow Better” Campaign Organisation, in Umuahia on Wednesday, Dr. Ndubusi Eke, Ohuabunwa described the judgment as “a triumph of justice and democracy in Nigeria.”

He said that the judiciary has once again justified itself as the last hope of the common man, pointing out that he went to the tribunal to get justice, adding that the judgment further demonstrates that “truth will always triumph over falsehood, no matter how long it might takes.

“The judiciary has again shown that it remains the last hope of the common man and a critical stakeholder in our democracy.”

According to Ohuabunwa, the tribunal has spoken in clear terms that Abia North senatorial election was a charade, considering the massive rigging that characterised the poll.

“The judiciary has again made a loud statement that no one can subvert the will of the people and get away with it,” he said and expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious at the supplementary poll.

“My people are waiting for an opportunity to recover their stolen mandate. I thank God first who has always sustained me and my victory because I passed through this way in 2015/2016.

“So, I am confident that God will again sustain this victory. No one can subvert the will of the people. The supplementary poll will be a walk-over for Follow Better,” Ohuabunwa added, while thanking his supporters for their relentless support.

He promised to ensure the full realisation of all the ongoing constituency projects he attracted and the ones captured in the 2019 budget to the area, if he returns to the Senate.

It would be recalled that the tribunal on Monday invalidated the election of Sen. Kalu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia North.

The Justice Cornelius Akintayo-led panel annulled the election on the ground that it did not comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the principle of margin of lead.

It therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary poll in eight wards in Arochukwu council area and other wards and units in Abia North, where results of the February 23 poll were not collated.