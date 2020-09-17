Ohaneze, south-east govs will regret conniving with FG — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the South-East governors and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made a mistake by conniving with the Federal Government to proscribe the Group, Daily Times gathered.

IPOB alleged that the act by the Igbo leaders opened the area to constant attacks and humiliation by alleged terrorists, herdsmen, and bandits.

A statement by the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday, said current attacks and killings of the people of the area were the beginning of the ugly lessons for what it termed “the treacherous and ignoble role of the governors and other actors in the proscription of IPOB.”

The statement read in part, “Conniving with the enemies to get rid of IPOB, which is the only defence line of Biafra nation, is the greatest mistake made by the South-East governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and some self-acclaimed Igbo political leaders.

“It is a constant reminder of the Igbo adage that says ‘when you kill your hero in an internal squabble, during an external fight you must remember him’.

“The reward of treachery is shame and eternal regret. By conniving with the enemies to get rid of IPOB that is the only defence line of Biafra nation, they have opened our land to constant attack and humiliation.”

