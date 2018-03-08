Ohaneze Ndigbo laments absence of “Ethnic Politics” in Nigeria’s democratic system

The President, Ohaneze-Ndigbo, Delta State, Mr. Uche Henry Nwokobia has decried the absence of “ethnic politics” in the present day Nigeria’s Democratic System as set back to nascent democracy alleging that the Igbos have been marginalized in the scheme of things.

Saying that the Igbos deserve “first class” treatment in all political arrangements, the Ohaneze-Ndigbo President added: “before now, the Igbo believe that national politics are played at the National Assemblies, but it has been realized that “ethnic politics” supersede national politics”.

Wondering why the Igbos have remained marginalized, Mr.Nwokobia explained that the Igbos may have gotten it wrong in their failure to work as unity, and team players, adding that “Nwodo came into power as National President of Ndigbo who did not arrogate power to himself, rather started good working arrangements, that would have helped the Igbos, unfortunately upon his exit as President, the Igbos were disintegrated, and disoriented without focus”.

He emphasized that ethnic politics controls national politics, as measures to galvanize reformed policies that will better the lives of the people, adding: “we should get right in 2019, for instance, the Urhobos have their rally points, Chief Ibori as their leader, but Igbos are currently at a cross road especially with the way and manners Buhari loyalists are going about the 2019”.

Nwokobia who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, alleged that Igbos have been treated like conquered people, and assured that Igbos were prepared to take their right place come 2019.

On the performances of President Mohammadu Buhari, the Ohaneze Ndigbo President said: “Buhari has underperformed, Democracy in Nigeria is government of the people but not for the people, cabals have hijacked Buhari’s government, the country is currently at a standstill because of poor leadership” disclosing that the Igbos cannot be deceived into voting without a direction come 2019.

On Okowa’s led administration, Nwokobia however expressed satisfaction over infrastructural provision for the people, but regretted that the governor failed in the use of press to adequately propagate his workings, adding: “I don’t know who will blow his trumpets for him, he gathered the press and give them logistics to propagate his workings”.

Warning that the Igbos in Delta State will not accept the use and dump syndrome, Nwokobia emphasized that the Igbos were beyond SAs, PAs, adding that 2019 elections in the state the Igbos, would work to attain enviable positions.

“I am particularly impressed with Okowa’s styles, especially the abandoned 16 years Asaba Township Stadium currently being reconstructed, Cable Point Road reconstructed, and many others”.