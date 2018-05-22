Ohaneze Ndigbo demands restructuring of Nigeria

* Says it’s best option for sustaining Nigeria’s existence

* Wants adoption of 6-year single tenure for president, govs, 5 vice presidents

* Wants implementation of 2014 Confab report, emergence of new constitution

The national body of Ohaneze Ndigbo has called for immediate implementation of the report of the 2014 National Conference and the restructuring of Nigeria.

This was part of the resolutions of the summit organised by the pan-Igbo socio-cultural group held at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Monday.

The theme for the summit was entitled: “If my people, who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, I will heal their land.”

The event attracted high profile personalities across the country, including delegates from the five Eastern states, Delta and River states.

Some of the dignitaries were the Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremmadu, Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Ghana, Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone, Chief Victor Umeh.

Also in attendance were the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, and President General of Omi ny’Igede in Benin State, Comrade Ben Ekpe, among others.

The Ohaneze demand on restructuring was presented by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who explained that restructuring was the best option for sustaining the existence of Nigeria.

The Ohaneze Ndigbo in the resolution also called for the convocation of a constitutional conference to fashion a new constitution for the country.

Reading out the resolutions, Soludo, who was also the chairman of the Organising Committee of the summit, said Igbos seek for a transformed Nigeria where every geopolitical zone is treated equally in the context of fairness and justice.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said total restructuring demand would be made possible through a new constitution of Nigeria that would be enacted by the National Assembly after constituting a constituent assembly for a new Nigeria through referendum.

The group regretted that Igbos were humiliated and fall victims whenever there is crises not minding their heavy economic investment across the states.

“The state of origin should be scrapped and be replaced with state of residence. The states should have control over their resources, “Soludo posited.

The former apex bank governor while reading the resolution called for the adoption of a six year single tenure for the president with five vice president which would be rotated among the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Soludo maintained that the Presidential System of Government would continue at the National Level with bicameral legislature which would be replicated at the regional level.

For the office of the President, Ndigbo canvassed for a single tenure of six years and should rotate among the six regions of the country. Same six year single tenure applies to state governors and should rotate among the three senatorial zones of each state.

In his remark, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu, noted that the event would reshape the history and destiny of the nation.

He called for general reflection of Nigeria history and examination of the future for better repositioning of the nation.

While calling for restructuring, Iwuanyawu explained that the killings in Nigeria was an indication of problems in the country’s political system.

Also, Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremmadu, described the event as historical which would reposition the federal architecture of the nation.

Ekweremmadu called on Nigeria to take advantage of the mineral resources and other products to enhance effective development.

On his part, Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, said no ethnic group had socio- economic investment in Nigeria than Igbos, and called for equitable distribution of resources.

He said: “In the past 58 years, Ndigbo have worked tirelessly with fellow Nigerians to lay the foundations for a better federation and a more perfect union.

“We have made the most sacrifices and more often than not, we have also paid the supreme price for the unity of this country. But we have made these sacrifices in the belief that in the contemporary history of mankind, the road to nationhood is often paved with the blood of patriots.

“Indeed, Ndigbo have paid the price for Nigeria’s greatness. We paid in blood.

“We must ask for a just, fair and equitable federation where every citizen is guaranteed the freedom to be the best they can be and to aspire to the highest position in the land regardless of their tribe, culture or religion. And this is what Nigeria in its present structure, has not given to us”.

Also, President General of Omi ny’Igede in Benin, Edo State, Comrade Ben Ekpe, said the only solution to Nigeria is giving every region equal distribution of resources.

Ekpe, who expressed assurance for the realisation of restructuring, stressed that Nigeria had acquired adequate political experience that would assist in proper development of the country to a greater height.

The highlight of the summit was the endorsement of the resolution by a voice vote majority.

The motion for the adoption of the Ekwueme Declaration was moved by South East Senate leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe while Barrister Rita Maduagwu, chairman of South East Speakers of House of Assemblies, moved for the adoption of the motion.