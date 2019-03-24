Ohanaeze youth carpet Arewa group over comment

Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has faulted the comment credited to the leadership of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, saying that the statement showed that the body was playing out the script of the Northern Elders Forum.

The Igbo youth group said that the NEF was indirectly fighting the Yoruba 2023 presidency and was advocating a Northern presidency beyond 2023, to checkmate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Bola Tinubu.

It however, said the Igbo 2023 presidency project was more feasible, adding that it would unite the generality of Nigerians and help calm frayed nerves, which, according to him, has heightened the agitation seen all over the country.

The President-General of the body, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, stated this during a telephone conversation in Abakaliki on Sunday, adding that any move to have a Northerner return to the number one position in the country was dead on arrival.

Recall that the National President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, had in an interview, said that the North will present a better presidential candidate in 2023.

This statement has since generated bad blood in the polity and raised eyebrows.

“Yerima Shettima is playing the script of the Northern Elders Forum, which failed woefully to enthrone Atiku Abubakar as president with the intention of extending the North in power for 16 years.

“This is against the gentleman agreement of power rotation between the North and South. And their sole aim is to equalize what they perceive as Southern Nigeria being ahead of the North in 20 years of democracy.

“They want to do that to checkmate the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the APC leader, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 future political scenarios, because they know the South West has the intention of taking the presidency in 2023,” he said.