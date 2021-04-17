Ohanaeze, North is safest place for Igbo — Daily Times Nigeria

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, the northern part of Nigeria is one of the best areas for the Igbo ethnic group to live and do business.

Augustine Amaechi, the chairman of the party representing the 19 northern states, stated this yesterday in Abuja.

Daily Times gathered that While Amaechi acknowledged that there have been some clashes with their host communities, he explained that this is inevitable in a developing economy.

He said the agitation for secession coming from the South-East is a result of a lack of employment in the region, stressing that the Igbo need the north for their financial strength to be maintained.

“Even if the youth are agitated and angry,” he said, “our elders are saying that we need a restructure of Nigeria, not a division of Nigeria, because you can’t sell what you produce in your village to make big sales like in Alaba Market in Lagos.”

On his part, George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, called for peace and unity, stressing that the Igbo people are not at odds with anyone.

“All we want is to be handled the same as everyone else. It’s past time for us to confront the powers that be with the facts. We need peace and harmony, and we can’t get them by propaganda, so we need transparency,” he said.