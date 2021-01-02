Ohanaeze in Imo sacks 13 members — Daily Times Nigeria

By Val O’kara

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State Chapter has announced the indefinite suspension of 13 members of the organisation for alleged violation of some sections of its constitution.

The organisation also dismissed as false and misleading, recent media report of purported impeachment and vote of no confidence against its President, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu.

The group said that a disciplinary committee would soon be set up to investigate the erring members, just as it re-affirmed its implicit confidence in its President.

Ambassador Kenneth Nwachukwu, state secretary of the organisation who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Owerri explained that only five out of the 12 people who endorsed the purported “vote of no confidence petition” are authentic members of the executive committee of the body; stressing that the remaining 46 Executive members are behind Chukwu’s leadership.

According to him, the innuendoes and insinuations of those disseminating the rumours of impeachment of Chukwu are merely opposed to the choice of a very renowned and highly respected son of the state- Professor George Obiozor, adding that Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state is holistically supportive of the candidacy of Ambassador Obiozor in conformity with the resolution of the elders and leaders of the state.

“This is an Imo Ohanaeze solemn resolution and it has nothing to do with Dr. Ezechi Chukwu as a person and our support for Obiozor is based on merit and the added value his leadership portends compared with other equally qualified sons of ours who showed interest.”

Nwachukwu also dismissed as spurious, allegations making the round that Ezechi Chukwu had concluded plans to engage non registered members of the body as delegates to the forth coming election, contending that this is at variance with the provisions of the organisation.

“Let it be made clear that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has series of leaders which includes Ndi Eze, council of Elders, governors, religious leaders, members of the bench, both serving and retired, distinguished public leaders, top community and political leaders among others who are all stakeholders in Ohanaeze.

READ ALSO: The search for the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide 2020

“It is this set of leaders who determine Ohanaeze delegates to election and not the state president or exclusively the state executive committee.”

While urging the general public to ignore the impeachment story of Chukwu, Nwachukwu insisted that the action was aimed at a self -seeking agenda.