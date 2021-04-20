Ohanaeze declares, Igbo presidency now a possibility

Ohanaeze Ndigbo (worldwide), the apex Igbo socio-political organization, has expressed hope that the southeast will win the presidency in 2023.

According to The Punch, the group’s president-general, Prof. George Obiozor, announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, April 19.

George Obiozor, the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, claimed that nothing would prevent an Igbo presidency in 2023.

Daily Times gathered that he said their differences and divergent views would not rob the Igbo of the presidency in 2023.

Since the Igbo presidency had moved from a possibility to a possibility, the community wondered why people were focusing their attention on negative issues like security problems in the southeast.

“Our differences and divergent views will not rob us of the Presidency in 2023. Politics is a matter of choice.

For the Igbos, having different opinions should not be a concern. “For your information, no section of the polity has just one opinion, Igbos have different opinions and the opinions converge on the Presidency for the southeast in 2023.”

Obiozor also faulted the refusal of the federal government to implement the report of the 2014 national conference, describing it as another lost opportunity.

The Ohanaeze boss said: “The 2014 national conference was another missed opportunity. Many of the things were done on consensus. I was the southeast coordinator in the confab.”

“That confab was another failed attempt at remodelling our federalism. They didn’t want to restructure, they didn’t want federalism.”