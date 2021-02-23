Ohanaeze blames parents for low enrollments of students in Public Schools — Daily Times Nigeria

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has decried the low enrollment of students in public schools despite huge educational investment by governments.

The apex Igbo social-cultural group made this known during an Educational summit organized by the newly elected Executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State Chapter.

They however blamed parents for preferring private schools to public schools despite the great difference.

“Maximizing the huge Government investment in basic Education which was the theme of the summit was geared towards identifying the causes of low enrollment of pupils in public schools, to make recommendations that will proffer solution to whatever be the problem.

The Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu state Professor Fred O. Eze in his Address stressed so much on the massive construction of thousands of State of the art classroom blocks and the reconstruction of existing ones in the public primary and secondary schools all over Enugu state, the employment of thousands of trained qualified teachers, providing the right school furniture, books, and other learning equipment in the various schools by the state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He started, that despite all the State Government has done in these various schools I wonder why the low enrollment in public schools

“Despite all what the State Government has done, I wonder why there is this problem of low enrollment when you come to a class, you find just 6 or 7 pupils in a class

” What’s is happening, is that majority of the pupils are in makeshift private schools in uncompleted structures and shacks operated by half-baked teachers, drop out from secondary schools, unqualified auxiliary teachers. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu state Chapter finds this unacceptable and hereby striving to reverse it”

“The aim of this Summit is to harmonize things, by identifying the causes of the poor enrollment of pupils in public schools in Enugu State , to proffer the short , medium and long term solutions to the problem, to ensure that the outcome of this summit will be cascaded to rural areas through the local government Council , traditional Rulers , Religious Leaders and Town Unions , to make appropriate recommendations on the way forward to the Enugu State Government”

“In this regard, we call on all the philanthropist, politicians, businessmen, top public servants , traditional Rulers, etc to please step up and adopt any primary or secondary school in their communities and provide for them both materially and emotionally “

Prof. Eze noted that there is need for traditional Rulers and Town Union executives to take responsibility in supervising schools in their various domain by monitoring the teachers and make report to the appropriate authorities.

He further disclosed that the issue of none payment of minimum wage will be rectified in the next few weeks and that teachers should not relent as a committee has been set to settle it.

“The governor is passionate about Education and I can assure the teachers that they should be rest assured that in the next three weeks to come, there will be positive news about the minimum wage,” he said.